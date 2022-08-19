Buzbee Bashes Goodell, NFL After Deshaun Watson Suspension Settlement

Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

On the same day that the NFL and its players union reached a settlement agreement for an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the lawyer representing plaintiffs who filed lawsuits against Watson for sexual harassment and assault released a scathing statement decrying the actions of the league and commissioner Roger Goodell.

“By settling this matter the way he has, Roger Goodell has proven one of two things: either his recent rhetoric was utter baloney, or his bark is much worse than his bite,” attorney Tony Buzbee wrote. “My belief is that he is nothing more than a paper tiger. The message today to all victims is clear, if you believe you have been sexually assaulted by a powerful person, keep your mouth shut and go away. The NFL has certainly demonstrated that its ownership and the organization doesn’t care.”

Buzbee was referring to comments Goodell made following a disciplinary officer’s initial recommendation of a six-game suspension for Watson. After the ruling, Goodell cited evidence from a league investigation and described Watson’s behavior toward dozens of massage therapists “egregious” and “predatory.”

Watson has been the subject of an investigation into reports of sexual harassment and sexual assault that lasted well over a year. Detailed graphic accounts of sexual misconduct by Watson during massage therapy sessions range from Watson refusing to cover his genitals to the QB “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.” Watson did not face criminal charges after two Texas grand juries declined to indict him in the spring.

After Thursday’s settlement was announced, Watson released a statement apologizing for “any pain this situation has caused” while taking “accountability for the decisions [he] made.” At the same time, he maintains his innocence and denies the allegations against him.

Buzbee concluded his statement with words of encouragement to any other victims of sexual assault, urging them to still speak up and not be dismayed by Thursday’s news.

“To all sexual assault survivors, do not allow this recent ‘punishment’ to deter you,” Buzbee wrote. “Keep speaking up and keep speaking out. Your voice matters. You are making a difference. We stand with you.”

