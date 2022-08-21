Packers Activate Star OL David Bakhtiari From PUP List

After beginning Packers training camp on the physically unable to perform list, star left tackle David Bakhtiari has cleared a significant hurdle with just three weeks to go before the start of the season.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced Sunday that Bakhtiari, 30, has been removed from the PUP list and will begin participating in individual drills. The All-Pro offensive lineman is continuing to work his way back from a devastating ACL injury that prematurely ended his 2020 season and severely impacted his availability during the ’21 campaign.

“It’s the next step but we are excited to get him out there on the grass,” LaFleur said, per team reporter Wes Hodkiewicz.

The encouraging update sheds some light on where things stand on Bakhtiari’s winding road to recovery after beginning training camp on the PUP list for a second straight year. After an extensive rehab, Bakhtiari briefly returned to the field in Week 18 last season, his first game since suffering the knee injury on Dec. 31, 2020. He managed to play less than 30 snaps before the Packers shut him down once again prior to the playoffs.

While it’s unclear whether or not Bakhtiari will be ready for Week 1, general manager Brian Gutekunst said last month the club is “cautiously optimistic” that he’ll be able to play against the Vikings in the season opener on Sept. 11. Gutenkust also revealed Bakhtiari underwent another procedure during the offseason after labeling the 2020 injury as “much more than an ACL.”

“We’re not going to put a timetable on it,” Gutekunst said.

