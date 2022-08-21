The Buccaneers offensive line has suffered another injury setback.

Offensive guard Aaron Stinnie, who was carted off the field during his team’s 13-3 preseason loss at Tennessee on Saturday night, has torn the anterior and medial collateral ligaments in his left knee, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

The loss of Stinnie, who was competing against Luke Goedeke and Nick Leverett for the Bucs’ starting left guard spot, is the latest blow for an offensive line that already was banged up. Starting center Ryan Jensen suffered a major knee injury early in training camp and is out indefinitely. All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs sustained an oblique strain during joint workouts with the Titans on Thursday, and his availability is day to day.

Stinnie will be placed on injured reserve and is out for the season, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Tampa Bay already was dealing with the loss of Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet and the free-agency departure of guard Alex Cappa.

Meantime, the Bucs did receive some good news Sunday in learning that quarterback Tom Brady is expected to return to the team “shortly.”

