Davante Adams Names His Pick for NFL's Greatest Quarterback

Davante Adams is eager to begin the journey of helping the Raiders compete toward a Super Bowl when the franchise begins the season on Sept. 11 against the Chargers. But even in his excitement to play in a new offensive system with his college teammate Derek Carr, the All-Pro wide receiver believes the greatest quarterback to lead a NFL offense resides in Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.

“He's the best quarterback, in my opinion, to play this game,” Adams said of Rodgers in a recent interview on The Pivot Podcast. “He had the Michael Jordan effect. ... [He's] gonna make you play better ... just by being on the field.”

When Rodgers was not present during practices in Green Bay, Adams said there was a noticeable difference in the players’ execution of the offense. “You would just notice people start to [slip]. ... It wasn't the same when Aaron [Rodgers] was out there.”

Adams’s high praise for his former signal caller comes after the Packers newly-acquired veteran receiver Sammy Watkins also picked Rodgers over Mahomes in his decision of the better quarterback of the two.

“How he [Rodgers] controls the ball, how he puts everybody in place,” Watkins said about Rodgers in training camp in July. “I’ve been with a lot of quarterbacks. I’ve never seen them carry themselves like Aaron Rodgers.”

But make no mistake, Adams has full faith in Carr's abilities to lead the Raiders' offense to great heights. In June, the five-time Pro Bowler compared Rodgers and Carr, saying the two share “very similar” attributes but contrast in their ball delivery.

On the podcast, Adams said Carr is an “extremely underrated” quarterback. But Adams will seek to change that notion this season.

“I ain’t come here just to be cute and hang out with Derek,” Adams said. “I wanna get that trophy at the end of the year.”

Green Bay traded Adams in March, allowing him to earn a new contract with Las Vegas worth $141.25 million over five years and becoming the NFL’s highest paid wide receiver. Meanwhile, Rodgers enters the '22 season after winning his fourth MVP honors in 2021 and becoming the NFL's passer rating leader for the fourth time in his career.

