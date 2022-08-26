Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald participated in the Rams–Bengals brawl that took place at Thursday’s joint practice, and he ended up swinging helmets at a few of the Bengals players.

The action, which was caught on camera, caused the NFL world to call for a suspension of the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

However, the team, not the NFL, is responsible for overseeing the conduct of players during any sort of practice. This means the league will most likely not impose a suspension on Donald based on his actions at the joint practice.

A source told The Washington Post’s Mark Maske that the “club will handle” the Donald situation. There were no further details about what punishment, if any, the defensive star will receive.

The Rams have not officially released a statement on the fight that took place on Thursday, nor have the Bengals.

Some media members referenced Browns defensive end Myles Garrett’s action of swinging a helmet during a game in 2019. He received a six-game suspension for the act. However, the difference between Garrett’s and Donald’s situations is the fact that Donald’s action occurred during practice.

