The Steelers’ starting lineup incurred two costly losses Sunday during the team’s preseason finale against the Lions.

Reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt and receiver Diontae Johnson were ruled out for the remainder of the contest after sustaining injuries in the first half, per multiple reports. Johnson, 26, reportedly suffered a shoulder injury following a catch in the first quarter while the 27-year-old Watt exited late in the second with a knee injury.

The star pass-rusher left the game shortly after taking a low block from former Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson during the first play of Detroit’s fourth drive. Watt headed for the locker room for an evaluation and was subsequently ruled out.

Fortunately for Steelers fans, the initial evaluation for Watt and Johnson, the club’s highest-paid players, appears to suggest neither sustained a major injury. CBS reporter Evan Washburn provided an encouraging update from Steelers coach Mike Tomlin after halftime.

“If this is a regular season game, we may see them back in this game,” Tomlin told Washburn, via Jenna Harner of WPXI. “There’s no long term concern at the moment for T.J. Watt or Diontae Johnson.”

Watt’s injury comes amid recent controversy regarding the NFL’s low block policy. The years-long discourse has been a frequent talking point in the last week after Giants rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in April’s draft, suffered a sprained MCL on a cut block from Bengals TE Thaddeus Moss in a preseason game on Aug. 21.

ESPN commentator and free-agent quarterback Robert Griffin III, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Giants coach Brian Daboll were among those who weighed in on the policy in the aftermath of Thibodeaux’s injury. When asked if he would call the move a dirty play, Daboll said he felt low blocks are simply part of the game.

“Well that’s the rules,” Daboll said. “You know, if they can. … if they allow it, you know we do it as well with tight ends and fullbacks going back to the line of scrimmage, so we gotta do a good job playing it. It’s a tough block, but whatever the rules are, those are the rules.”

