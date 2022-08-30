Bengals Cut Tight End Thaddeus Moss, Son of Randy Moss

As the Bengals whittle down their roster after end of preseason play, the team decided to cut tight end Thaddeus Moss, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

In 2020, Thaddeus entered the NFL ranks undrafted out of LSU after starting his college career at NC State. The 250-pound tight end has yet to record a NFL catch during a regular season game.

At LSU, Thaddeus was part of the Tigers’ outstanding 2019 national championship squad led by Joe Burrow. He recorded 47 receptions for 570 yards and four touchdowns that season.

The 24-year-old recently made NFL headlines for his cut block against Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux, which left the defensive end sidelined for three to four weeks with a MCL sprain.

Moss was previously waived by the Bengals in August 2021 but a day later signed on the team’s practice squad. He joined the Cincinnati’s active roster on Nov. 27 for its game against the Steelers but did not play after suffering a hamstring injury during pregame warmups.

In addition to Moss, Cincinnati released quarterback Jake Browning, punter Drue Chrisman, wide receivers Trenton Irwin, Kendric Pryor and Mike Thomas, defensive lineman Noah Spence, and safety Trayvon Henderson.

