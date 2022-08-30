Browns Announce Release of QB Josh Rosen

Among the Browns’ cuts to round out the 53-man roster Tuesday is quarterback Josh Rosen, the team announced. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports was the first to report the news.

It was first reported that Cleveland would work out Rosen and AJ McCarron on July 21 in the preparation for Deshaun Watson’s eventual 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s player conduct policy. Jacoby Brissett is expected to start the first 11 games of Cleveland’s 2022 season, while Joshua Dobbs will serve as his backup.

Rosen was drafted at the No. 10 pick in the 2018 NFL draft by the Cardinals but has not lived up to the first-round hype. After just one year, he was traded to the Dolphins and since then he’s had stops with the Buccaneers, 49ers and Falcons before landing with the Browns.

Since 2018, Rosen has appeared in 24 games and started in 16 of them. Last year with Atlanta, he appeared in four games off the bench where he threw for 19 yards after two completions in 11 attempts. He has not completed a touchdown pass since 2019.

More NFL Coverage: