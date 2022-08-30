The Saints are trading starting safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. After talks of a potential contract extension broke down, New Orleans began to look for a trade suitor. His agent, Kevin Conner, confirmed the trade to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and added Gardner-Johnson will play as a true safety as opposed to the nickel spot he often played in New Orleans.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Saints sent both Gardner-Johnson and a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft to the Eagles in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2023 and the worse of their two sixth round picks in 2025

Gardner-Johnson was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Florida and has been with the Saints ever since. He tallied three interceptions last season, adding two sacks and 46 tackles in 12 games.

Over his three-year career in New Orleans, he recorded 15 picks, one forced fumble, three sacks and 121 tackles in 43 games and 31 starts. Last year, the Saints allowed the third fewest passing touchdowns (20) in the NFL while the Eagles were tied at 20th (28) with the Jets.

Philadelphia finished 9–8 in 2021 but still made the wild-card round where the team fell to Tom Brady in Tampa. With the new addition in the secondary, they’ll look to make another run at the postseason.

