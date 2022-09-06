Skip to main content
Todd Bowles Asked Whether Tom Brady Is Still ‘All-In’ With Bucs

Tom Brady has had quite the offseason.

First, he retired from the NFL in February, only to un-retire a month later and announce his return to the Buccaneers.

Then, in the last month, the 45-year-old took an 11-day leave of absence from the team for an unknown reason. Brady was back to the team in time, and it was noted that the absence was pre-approved by the team.

So, where does Brady stand in terms of playing for Week 1 despite all of these distractions? Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles has no doubts for his seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback as they prepare for their first game on Sunday night vs. the Cowboys.

“He’s been all-in since we got him,” Bowles said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s all-in now. I don’t follow the off-the-field stuff. I listen to XM The Groove and Soul Town. My off-the-field activities are honestly not even football-related.”

So even though Brady has “a lot of s--- going on,” as he said in his return press conference, Bowles noted that the quarterback was always “all-in” in regards to playing his best game and helping the team play well.

