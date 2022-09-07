While appearing on the Don Geronimo Show podcast, Commanders coach Ron Rivera gave an update on Brian Robinson Jr., who was shot twice on Aug. 28 in a suspected armed robbery attempt.

The swelling in his knee has gone down “an awful lot” and he is already off his crutches, Rivera said. It was originally reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that he was shot in the glute and the lower leg. On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that one bullet, the one that didn’t hit him in the glute, actually hit him in the knee, and the bullet missed all major ligaments, tendons and bone.

This is great news for Robinson, who was placed on the reserve/non-injury list Thursday. The rookie tailback will miss at least the first four games of the season, but the latest update from Rivera gives some hope that he’ll be back sooner rather than later.

Robinson was selected in the third round of April’s NFL draft out of Alabama and was expected to contribute immediately to Washington’s offense. He won’t be eligible to return until Week 5 when the Commanders host the Titans on Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

