In an exclusive interview with Elle magazine that was released this week, Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen opened up on a variety of different topics, including several that overlapped with her husband’s return to football.

Brady retired from the game of football in January, only to return less than two months later. Brady and the Buccaneers beat the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football to begin their season, which is the quarterback’s third with the Bucs after spending two decades with the Patriots.

Regarding Brady’s decision in continuing to play a dangerous sport at age 45, Gisele has her “concerns.”

“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bündchen said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for them. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

As Brady nears the end of his career, Gisele is ready for his next chapter, as well as her own.

“I’ve done my part, which is to be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed, and being fulfilled in his career–it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that. I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose,” Gisele added.

