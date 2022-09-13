Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson received a harsh welcome from the fanbase of his former team in Seattle on Monday night when he took the field against the Seahawks for the first time.

While Seattle’s “12th man” may not have been eager to see the former Super Bowl champion, one of Wilson’s former teammates was clearly excited for a reunion.

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf showed his appreciation for his old quarterback during a postgame meeting with Wilson at midfield. The two former teammates did a jersey swap and wrote touching messages to one another in the exchange.

Metcalf’s note to Wilson stood out, as he penned “Greatest player I ever played with,” to the nine-time Pro Bowler on the back of his uniform.

Metcalf certainly has reason to acknowledge Wilson’s talents, as the former second-round draft pick blossomed into an elite NFL pass-catcher when Wilson was behind center in Seattle. In 2020, just his second year in the league, Metcalf earned second-team All-Pro honors when he made 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns.

After three seasons together, Metcalf and Wilson went their separate ways when the latter was traded to Denver this offseason. But it didn’t take long for the two to end up back on the same field when the Seahawks and Broncos were scheduled to face off in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

Monday’s game between the two clubs turned into a defensive showdown in the second half, as both teams struggled to put points on the board after combining for 30 points in the first half. The Broncos, who trailed by four at halftime, had a chance to take the lead late in the fourth quarter but settled for a long field goal attempt after mismanaging the clock and were unable to convert, giving the Seahawks a 17–16 upset victory.

In his first game in an orange jersey, Wilson was 29-for-42 for 340 yards and one touchdown. Metcalf hauled in seven receptions on seven targets for 36 yards.

