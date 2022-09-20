Bills’ Bobby Hart Suspended for Striking Titans Coach After MNF

The NFL has suspended Bills offensive tackle Bobby Hart for one game without pay for violating the league’s unsportsmanlike conduct rules after Buffalo’s 41–7 win against the Titans on Monday Night Football.

The veteran offensive lineman punched a Titans’ coach in the tunnel after game.

Jon Runyan, the NFL’s vice president of football operations, wrote in a statement that Hart’s “aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury” and does not “reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

According to the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, Hart will have the chance to appeal the league’s decision. If Hart presents an appeal, it will be heard and decided by Derrick Brooks or James Thrash, the league’s hearing officers for on-field disciplinary issues from players.

Hart, a former seventh-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft, will be eligible to rejoin the Bills’ roster on Sept. 26, a day after Buffalo’s game against the Dolphins.

