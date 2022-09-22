Ravens Sign Defensive End Jason Pierre-Paul, per Reports

It appears that Jason Pierre-Paul could have found his next NFL home.

The free-agent defensive end reportedly is “joining” the Ravens, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it will be a one year deal worth $5.5 million.

The news comes after the two-time Super Bowl champion visited the franchise in June ahead of the start to Baltimore’s training camp in July. Pierre-Paul underwent shoulder surgery in February to repair an injury that kept him sidelined for 12 games in the 2021 season.

Despite a career-low 2.5 sacks last season in Tampa Bay, the 33-year-old helped revamp the Buccaneers’ defense during his tenure, recording 33 sacks in 54 games for the unit in four years.

In 2020, Pierre-Paul earned his third Pro Bowl honors but his first since 2012. That same season alone, the former Giants star posted a team-best 9.5 sacks along with 55 tackles, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.

The 2020 campaign also included the defensive end earning two sacks in the Buccaneers’ postseason run, both of which came game Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the NFC Championship game.

