Packers Place Wide Receiver Sammy Watkins on Injured Reserve

Packers receiver Sammy Watkins will miss at least the next four games after landing on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.

Green Bay announced the move on Saturday ahead of its Week 3 clash against the Buccaneers in Tampa. Watkins, 29, had already been ruled out for the contest after he practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, and missed practice on Thursday and Friday.

Watkins’s IR stint will require him to sit for at least the next four weeks, meaning the veteran wideout will miss games against the Bucs, Patriots, Giants and Jets. He will be eligible to return in Week 7 when Green Bay travels to Washington to take on the Commanders.

In addition to continuing a recent stretch of nagging health issues, the injury comes at an inopportune time for Watkins, who also missed games in ’19 and ’20 due to hamstring injuries.

The nine-year pro stood out as Aaron Rodgers’ top option in the Packers’ 27–10 win over the Bears in Week 2, hauling in three passes for a team-best 93 yards. On the season, Watkins has six receptions on seven targets for 111 yards.

