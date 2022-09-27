Browns Provide Update on Myles Garrett After Car Accident

Browns star Myles Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain and a biceps strain as well as lacerations in a single-car accident on Monday afternoon, the team said Tuesday.

Garrett was released from the hospital Monday night and underwent a series of tests following the accident. Cleveland noted that his availability is still in question for Sunday’s game against Atlanta, and he will continue to be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week. The three-time Pro Bowler will walk away from the devastating accident with no major, life-threatening injuries.

“First—and foremost importantly—we are thankful that Myles and his passenger and no other parties were seriously injured in the single-car accident yesterday,” the team said in a statement. “After medical evaluation today, our team doctors at University Hospitals have concluded that Myles has sustained a shoulder strain, biceps strain, minor lacerations as well as some bumps to various other body parts. Myles didn’t suffer any fractures and has also cleared concussion protocol.

“Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity. Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday’s game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week.”

As Garrett was leaving the Browns’ Monday morning practice, the All-Pro defensive end “swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected,” causing his 2021 Porsche to flip multiple times. Garrett, along with a female passenger, were helped out of the car by medical staff and quickly transported to the hospital.

The team is coming off of a 29–17 win over the Steelers on Thursday night and will travel to face the Falcons on Sunday. Garrett, a former No. 1 pick, has recorded seven total tackles, with three sacks and four tackles for loss through three games for Cleveland this season.

