Myles Garrett Out for Browns-Falcons Sunday After Car Crash

Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons after his involvement in a single-car crash earlier this week, the team announced.

Cleveland signed tight end Miller Forristall to the active roster from the practice squad to replace him.

Garrett and a female passenger were treated at a local Cleveland hospital for minor injuries after the 26-year-old swerved his 2021 Porsche to avoid an animal on a wet road. Garrett overcorrected, causing the car to go off the road and flip several times.

The Browns released a statement on Garrett noting he suffered a sprained shoulder, biceps strain, minor lacerations and bruises. The team also said Garrett cleared concussion protocol.

On Friday, Garrett spoke to reporters for the first time since the accident.

“I’m grateful to be here. From what I saw right after, the pictures … It was a hell of an event,” Garrett said.

Garrett was issued a citation by Ohio State Highway Patrol for driving at an unsafe speed, which he said admitted was a “call for me to be more safe with my driving in the future.” WKYC reports that Garrett has received at least six speeding tickets in the Cleveland area dating back to 2017.

