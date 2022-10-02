Browns’ Myles Garrett to Be Impeded by Shoulder Injury For 2-4 Weeks, per Report

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will not play on Sunday vs. the Falcons, but he may be able to get back on the field soon. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Garrett has a sprain in his shoulder that could affect him for two to four weeks. But the injury won’t necessarily prevent him from returning for next week’s game against the Chargers.

Garrett sustained the shoulder injury during a single-car crash on Monday that briefly hospitalized him. While driving with a female passenger, he tried to avoid an animal by swerving his 2021 Porsche. However, due to a wet road and an overcorrection, the car to went off the road and flipped multiple times.

Garrett received a citation for failing to control his car during the crash. It was his seventh reported speeding-related citation since 2017.

Afterward, he said he was thankful the impact wasn’t worse.

“I’m grateful to be here. From what I saw right after, the pictures… It was a hell of an event,” Garrett told reporters.

Cleveland ruled him out for this week on Saturday despite Garrett’s desire to potentially see if he could play.

Garrett also suffered a biceps strain in the accident, but that injury is considered less sever than the sprained shoulder, according to Schefter.

