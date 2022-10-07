After a 12–9 overtime loss at the hands of the Colts on Thursday night, the Broncos will have to regroup without two important starters.

Offensive tackle Garrett Bolles broke his leg on Thursday night and will have surgery that will cost him the rest of the season. Defensive back Ronald Darby will also miss the rest of the season as he will need surgery to repair a torn ACL suffered Thursday night.

The loss of Darby is significant for a Broncos defense that has held its own thus far this season, but the Bolles injury could be viewed as far more consequential. The Broncos offense has looked inept for the majority of the season’s first five weeks, with newly-acquired quarterback Russell Wilson struggling to gel with his new teammates.

Denver has also struggled with game management issues under first year coach Nathaniel Hackett. In totality, it’s been a full system failure through five weeks with Denver sitting at 2–3 overall on the season after being a trendy pick to be a significant factor in the AFC.

