Following the Packers’ 27–22 loss to the Giants in London on Sunday, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers addressed speculation regarding free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham has yet to sign a contract since tearing his ACL while playing for the Rams in Super Bowl LVI. The veteran wideout is likely to have numerous suitors when he is fully recovered from injury and able to work out for prospective teams.

Could the 3-2 Packers be interested?

“Well first he’s not healthy yet, I don’t think, so I don’t think there’s a need to comment until he’s healthy,” Rodgers said. “But that’s really a question for [general manager] Brian [Gutekunst] and his staff. I’m always going to be for adding anybody to our squad who can help us win. Whether or not we need an OBJ, who knows, but I like the person, love the player and just want him to be healthy, honestly. He’s been through a lot the last few years, and that’s the most important thing,” Rodgers added.

Meantime, Beckham reportedly is targeting mid-November as a timeframe for signing a contract.

The Packers offense has endured ups and downs so far this season after trading away star wide receiver Davante Adams after he and the team could not come to a mutual agreement on a contract extension. Green Bay also lost wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency.

Rodgers has been working on gelling with his new-look receiving corps, which has led to mixed results through five weeks.

While Rodgers wouldn’t comment in detail regarding a potential OBJ signing, it’s clear that the Packers’ franchise quarterback would not be opposed to bringing in a receiver of Beckham’s caliber.

