The Falcons have traded linebacker Deion Jones to the Browns for “late round draft compensation,” per a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Jones, who was a regular starter for the Falcons last season, recorded 137 tackles, which was just one shy of a tying a career-best mark.

The 27-year-old Jones is in his seventh year in the league, but has not yet played this season as he’s been recovering from an offseason shoulder injury.

He is in the third year of a four-year, $57 million contract that had held the highest cap hit on the Falcons’ payroll at $20 million.

The Browns sit at 2–3 overall after a 30–28 home loss to the Chargers on Sunday. In the defeat, the Browns allowed 238 rushing yards. The Browns are hoping that the presence of Jones in the middle of the defense helps address some of the issues against the run game for the final 12 games of the season.

