Aaron Rodgers ‘Surprised’ by Davante Adams Incident in Kansas City

The fallout of Davante Adams shoving a cameraman after Monday night’s game continues, as the Raiders wide receiver has officially been charged with misdemeanor assault for the incident.

Many people within the league have given their take on what happened, and that now includes Aaron Rodgers. The Packers quarterback, who played with Adams for eight years, gave his take on what happened.

“I was surprised. I was definitely surprised,” he said, via Ryan Wood. “I love Davante, I reached out to him after the game. I haven't seen the clip yet. But, yeah, I was surprised.”

When asked to clarify which Rodgers was referring, he said it was “more the charge” than the initial shove itself.

Adams apologized for the shove immediately after it happened, but that didn’t stop the cameraman from filing an assault claim. The wide receiver also may be facing discipline from the NFL for what happened.

Despite Adams leaving Green Bay in the offseason, he and Rodgers have maintained a great relationship. The two even joked some about the move in the offseason.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, go to Packer Central.