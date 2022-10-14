Jerry Jones Reacts to Appearance in Latest Dan Snyder Report

Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson published a story for ESPN earlier this week detailing the issues continuing to plague the Commanders and specifically owner Dan Snyder.

Within the story published by ESPN, sources said that Snyder allegedly hired private investigators to follow owners around the NFL. The story went on to specifically reference that Snyder had built a file around “dirt” that implicates Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The report from ESPN alluded to Snyder’s plans to unveil information that would be detrimental to Jones and other owners if Snyder was ever forced to sell the Commanders.

Jones was cited as telling those close to him he “might not be able” to protect the embattled Commanders owner much longer.

When asked about the ESPN report Friday, Jones fired back.

“I don’t have anything to say about it other than I don’t know where people got the supposed resource from me,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“Anything in that was news to me. If anybody wants to put something in my car or listen on the phone, get in line,” Jones said.

When asked whether he believes other owners want Snyder out, Jones said he doesn’t get that sense.

Snyder currently faces ongoing investigations from the league and a congressional committee looking into workplace misconduct and sexual harassment within the organization.

He has owned the Commanders since the 1999 season.

