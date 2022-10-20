There will be no quarterback controversy with the Patriots when Mac Jones returns from injury. Despite rookie Bailey Zappe’s impressive showings since taking over as starter, Jones will take his job back when he returns from his ankle injury, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Jones suffered a high ankle sprain against the Ravens in Week 3 on Sept. 25 and was seen being helped off the field screaming in pain. Since the injury, New England has gone 2–1 thanks to the unlikely heroics of Zappe, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

In the Week 4 matchup against the Packers, Brian Hoyer got the start but was eventually ruled out with a concussion, leaving the door open for Zappe to fill in. Although the Patriots lost in overtime that game, Zappe won in his next two starts against the Lions and Browns.

This season, Zappe has tallied 596 passing yards and four touchdowns to just one interception while completing 51-of-70 (72.9%) passes. In the three games Jones started this season, the Patriots went 1-2 and Jones was 64-of-97 (66%) for 786 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Jones has told teammates he expects to be able to play Monday night against the Bears, but all he has to do is be cleared in practice. Kick off is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

