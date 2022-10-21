The Panthers and 49ers’ blockbuster trade involving running back Christian McCaffrey, could signal a Carolina fire sale before the trade deadline passes. However, that doesn’t necessarily seem to be the case.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Panthers do not plan on trading star wide receiver DJ Moore as they view him as a “foundational piece” to their offense.

Moore is in his fifth year with the team, and surpassed 1,000 yards receiving with four touchdowns in each of his previous three seasons. However, it has been a struggle this year, as Moore has only accumulated 204 yards and a touchdown through six games.

In March, Carolina signed Moore to a four-year contract extension $61.9 million, including $41 million guaranteed. Trading him on this contract would require taking on some significant dead cap, but that didn’t stop them from sending McCaffrey to San Francisco.

Without McCaffrey, the 1–5 Panthers probably become the leaders to earn the worst record in the league this season, which would give them the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. With the potential to add a rookie quarterback next season, it looks like Carolina would like Moore to help lead the rebuild instead of using him to add even more picks.

The Panthers also traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to Arizona, but it seems that they will not break down the offense much further.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Carolina Panthers coverage, go to All Panthers.