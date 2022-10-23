Christian McCaffrey Expected to Make 49ers Debut vs. Chiefs, per Report

Christian McCaffrey is expected to make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon when San Francisco faces the Chiefs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The news comes two days after the Panthers traded McCaffrey in a blockbuster deal in exchange for a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a fifth-rounder in 2024 from the 49ers.

According to Schefter, McCaffrey has picked up “what he could” of the 49ers offense, and San Francisco reportedly has a series of plays specifically tailored for the running back in Sunday’s game. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that McCaffrey would begin with a “red-zone package” on Sunday before being more involved in the 49ers offense.

In a local radio appearance on Friday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was up in the air on whether McCaffrey would play against Kansas City.

“I know for sure he’ll be here the following Sunday,” Shanahan said. “… This happened so fast, and we’ve just got to see where he’s at.”

McCaffrey playing on Sunday will mark the start of what Shanahan and general manager John Lynch hope is the “perfect player” for the franchise’s offensive scheme.

“[McCaffrey] brings a lot more than just running back skills,” Shanahan told media Friday. “He’s an incredibly accomplished player. He’s got tremendous feel. He can play with speed, power … I don’t think there’s anything he can’t do.”

After playing in all 16 games through his first three seasons with the Panthers, McCaffrey played in just 10 total games over the 2020 and ’21 seasons because of injuries. The 26-year-old has played 85% of Carolina’s snaps this season and recorded 393 rushing yards and 277 receiving yards with three total touchdowns.

