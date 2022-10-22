Skip to main content

How Jeff Wilson Jr. Feels about the 49ers Trading for Christian McCaffrey

Wilson Jr. is averaging 4.9 yards per carry this season while McCaffrey is averaging 4.6 yards per carry.
SANTA CLARA -- On Thursday, the 49ers traded four draft picks for Christian McCaffrey, who has 393 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 85 carries this season, to replace Jeff Wilson Jr., who has 400 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 80 carries this season.

Here's what Wilson Jr. said Friday about the 49ers spending so much capital to add McCaffrey.

WILSON Jr.: "When you get a player like that, you're happy and excited. I just can't wait to have him on the team. He's an electrifying player. Along with getting us hyped, he's going to get the crowd involved, too. Just to have that player, he's a big help."

Q: Do you think you guys compliment each other with his speed and your power?

WILSON Jr.: "Oh yeah. I know Kyle Shanahan is a mastermind. He's a wizard. He's up there coming up with all types of things."

Q: What was it like at practice with McCaffrey coming in halfway through?

WILSON Jr.: "He came in when we finished our session. We were off on the side, so everybody got to meet him at once, and then everybody got back to practice. And he was locked in, picking up on new stuff, learning from the coaches."

Q: Would you be surprised if he plays on Sunday?

WILSON Jr.: "No. He's a vet, and I know he's a smart player -- that's why he has been in the league and the position he has been in his entire life. Even at Stanford, I used to watch him. To have him here is going to bring a lot to the table.

Q: Your numbers are pretty darn good since you took over as the starter here. Do you read anything into that, or is it just the team adding a good player?

WILSON Jr.: "People always tell me I need to pay attention to my personal stats. I don't pay attention to them. I just want to play football and do what I can the best I can any time I can."

Q: You guys have Elijah Mitchell coming back in a few weeks. Do you guys feel you have the best running back room in the NFL?

WILSON Jr.: "No doubt. We felt that way before Christian got here. So adding him, we feel that way even more now. Stamp it. If it's a check, take it to the bank and cash it. We have the best group in the NFL. That's bottom line."

