Patriots’ Mac Jones Expected to Start vs. Bears on Monday Night, per Report

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will return from injury for Monday night’s game against the Bears, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Jones suffered a high ankle sprain on the final play of New England’s game against the Ravens in Week 3. As a result, the second-year quarterback missed three games while he recovered.

In his stead, rookie Bailey Zappe performed admirably, leading the Patriots to a 2-1 record over the past three weeks. In those games, Zappe totaled 596 passing yards with four touchdowns and one interception, well enough to lead some observers to wonder whether New England had a quarterback controversy.

However, Howe reported earlier this week that coach Bill Belichick would go back to Jones as soon as he became healthy enough to play. Throughout the week, Jones reportedly felt that this would be the week that he could return.

Jones threw for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as a rookie last season. Through three games this year, Jones has totaled 786 passing yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions.

New England (3-3) heads into its matchup against the Bears (2-4) tied for last place in the AFC East despite its .500 record.

