Did Tom Brady Make a Mistake Coming Out of Retirement?
Tom Brady Should Have Stayed Retired: Unchecked

Tom Brady's recent struggles only magnify the mistake that was his offseason retirement pump fake.

Tom Brady should have stayed retired. Well, at least if he and the Buccaneers were gonna play like this. Because Brady’s retirement pump fake was the biggest career mistake he’s ever made.

Brady had just done the only thing he could’ve possibly still accomplished … winning without Bill Belichick. He followed that up with what I thought was an-MVP worthy season (I would’ve voted for him). 

If Tom had gone out on that note it would have been perhaps the best ride off into the sunset we’ve ever seen, and everyone would have continued proclaiming that he could’ve played at a high level forever. Instead he came back and his best throws have been tablets. 

I’m not one to actually tell anyone what to do with their lives, and the same drive that brought Brady back is likely what fueled him to achieve GOAT status in the first place. However, the messiness of his botched farewell makes it more than likely he will receive criticism rather than flowers on the way out the door.

He opened himself up to those who don’t like the double standards he’s had in regards to team attendance or the way he’s chastised his offensive line. And now instead of us all fondly remembering his time in a Bucs jersey, he’s flirting with Michael Jordan on the Wizards status.

I would never count Brady out completely, but it certainly appears that his best chance at seeing another Super Bowl will now come in the broadcast booth.

