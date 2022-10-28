Bengals Coach: It Has Not Been Decided If Ja’Marr Chase Will Go to IR

Bengals coach Zac Taylor provided an update on Ja’Marr Chase Friday amid reports of the star receiver facing a possible injured reserve stint due to a hip injury.

Cincinnati began its preparation for a showdown with the crosstown rival Browns in Cleveland on Monday Night Football without Chase after he did not participate in Thursday’s practice. Hours later, the news broke that the 22-year-old reportedly aggravated a hip injury in Week 7 he sustained against the Saints a week prior, and could end up being sidelined four-to-six weeks as a result.

Speaking with reporters after practice, Taylor confirmed Chase’s injury will cause him to miss at least Week 8 but declined to offer any details on a possible recovery timeline or how long he’ll be sidelined beyond this week.

“He’s gonna miss some time and he will make a full recovery,” Taylor said before sharing the team will continue to discuss a potential IR stint for the second-year standout as the week continues.

While Taylor’s update may sound discouraging in the short-term, his comments indicate the team hasn’t received an indication that the injury is severe enough to keep him off the field long. However, it’s more than likely that the team is still in the process of evaluating Chase, who reportedly visited a hip specialist on Wednesday for a second opinion, and has yet to receive confirmation on a diagnosis.

In the event that Chase lands on IR before Monday’s game, Week 8 would count toward the four games he’d have to miss per NFL’s rules. The Bengals face the Panthers in Week 9 before their Week 10 bye, followed by matchups against the Steelers and Titans in Weeks 11 and 12.

Chase, the 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, had been on a tear in the past two games after a bit of a slump in production following his 129-yard, one-touchdown showing in Week 1. He recorded a combined 15 receptions for 262 yards and four TDs in wins over New Orleans and Atlanta, bringing his season totals up to 47 catches, 605 yards and six scores.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cincinnati Bengals coverage, go to All Bengals.