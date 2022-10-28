With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl, the veteran remains a free agent who is expected to sign with a team later this year.

There are several contenders who could use a pass-catcher of Beckham’s caliber, who hope that he could be the missing piece to a championship. The Rams took a chance in trading for Beckham last season, and he played a key role in the offense in the second half of the season and through the playoffs en route to a Super Bowl title.

Could the Cowboys be one of the teams to enter the mix? When asked about Beckham, Dallas owner Jerry Jones made his feelings clear about the veteran wide receiver.

“He made the greatest catch I’ve seen, other than the one Dez [Bryant] made for the touchdown against Green Bay,” Jones told 105.3 “The Fan” in Dallas.

“Bottom line is, Odell is a player that I admire a lot.”

With quarterback Dak Prescott returning to the lineup after surgery to repair a thumb injury suffered in the season-opener against Tampa Bay, the Cowboys offense seems to be trending in a good direction as they try to keep pace with the Eagles in the NFC East.

Beckham will have no shortage of options, as he is still a very good wide receiver who could provide a boost to any offense. Whether or not Dallas gets involved remains to be seen, but Beckham clearly has a fan in Jones, who is the foremost figure in the Cowboys front office.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, go to Cowboys Country.