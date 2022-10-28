Lamar Jackson Holds Up ‘Pay ’Em Now’ Sign After Win Over Buccaneers

Will they or won’t they? That is the question that continues to linger around Lamar Jackson as the superstar quarterback remains at odds with the Ravens on a new contract eight weeks into the season.

After logging 238 yards and two touchdowns, along with nine carries for 43 another yards, in a win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, Jackson took a moment to remind the world that he is still waiting for an answer to that question.

While making his way to the visitor’s locker room after the game, Jackson happened to notice a sign made by a Ravens fan clearly invested in the QB’s contract situation. And, as it turns out, the former MVP seemed to agree with the sign’s pointed message which read in bold letters: Ravens Pay ’Em Now!

As most of the world already knows by now, Jackson has, in fact, not been paid yet after an offseason of talks failed to yield an extension for the 2018 first-round pick prior to Week 1.

Jackson opted to take a chance and play out the final year of his rookie contract after reportedly declining a lucrative five-year extension just before the season opener. To date, there appears to be no imminent deal on the table which could mean the dynamic signal-caller may end up becoming a free agent this coming summer.

With perhaps the biggest question in all of sports still looming overhead, Jackson will have to press on as the Ravens look to build on their 5-3 start in a showdown with the Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 9.

More NFL Coverage: