Prime Video, ‘The Shop’ Collaborating on Alternate TNF Stream for Week 11

The NFL and Amazon Prime Video are set to introduce another unique alternate stream for Thursday Night Football courtesy of an epic collaboration with LeBron James and his Emmy-winning show, The Shop: Uninterrupted.

The streaming giant announced Thursday it has partnered with James, fellow executive producer Maverick Carter and co-creator Paul Rivera for an alternate live stream for its Week 11 broadcast. Titled TNF in The Shop, NFL fans will be able to tune in for a “watch party-style experience” while watching Derrick Henry and the Titans take on the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers at Lambeau Field on Nov. 17.

James, Carter and Rivera are set to appear on the stream alongside a variety of special guests that have not yet been announced. According to Amazon Studios, the program will feature live commentary and “bring together a unique mix of personalities across sports, music, entertainment, business, and culture.”

The Lakers superstar addressed the news and shared his excitement in the upcoming collab Thursday night during the Ravens-Buccaneers game on Instagram Live.

“We love football, and for us to have this moment with Uninterrupted and The Shop, and for us to be able to bring this to Thursday night, it’s incredible for us, man. I’m happy to be a part of it, that’s for damn sure,” James said.

At a time where TNF viewers have had more fun joking about the games than watching, the idea of King James offering his take on a monster Henry carry or Rodgers bomb in a room of mystery guests could add a little more excitement to a shaky stretch of games so far this season.

“TNF in The Shop” will join a lineup of TNF’s alternate streams that includes “TNF with Dude Perfect,” “TNF with Storm & Kremer,” “TNF en Español,” and “Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats.”

