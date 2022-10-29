After executing one of the biggest trades of the 2022 season, it appears the 49ers could be eyeing another possible move ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline.

San Francisco has reportedly shown an interest in listening to potential offers for running back Jeff Wilson Jr. after receiving calls from interested teams, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The Niners could look to move on from the 25-year-old standout back after acquiring All-Pro Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster deal last week.

Fowler also noted the pending return of Elijah Mitchell (knee) from injured reserve following San Francisco’s Week 9 bye as another contributing factor. With McCaffrey and Mitchell, the Niners would have five available backs in their rotation along with promising rookies Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason.

Wilson, who’s been with the team since 2018 after signing as an undrafted free agent, was in the midst of a breakout campaign after seeing an uptick in opportunities with incumbent starter Mitchell out due to an MCL injury he sustained in Week 1. However, his once-commanding role took a noticeable hit with the arrival of McCaffrey, who out-snapped Wilson 26–22 in his 49ers debut in Week 7.

Still, Wilson could end up being an interesting name to watch as the Nov. 1 deadline draws near given the efficiency and production he’s displayed so far this season. In his five games as a starter, including Week 7, Wilson accumulated 358 yards and one touchdown, adding to his season total of 454 yards—the 11th most in the NFL—and two TDs.

Should Wilson end up on the move in the coming days, any team looking to acquire his services wouldn’t incur a drastic cap hit. The North Texas product is currently in the final year of his contract and earning a $1.035 million base salary.

More NFL Coverage:

For more San Francisco 49ers coverage, go to All 49ers.