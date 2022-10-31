After Cooper Kupp left Sunday’s game vs. the 49ers with an ankle injury, the wide receiver is expected to be day-to-day, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

According to Rapoport, Kupp has a low-ankle sprain and he believes he “dodged a bullet” thinking that the injury could have been worse.

Kupp suffered the injury in the final minutes of the Rams’ 17-point loss to San Francisco, well after the game was decided. The wide receiver appeared to be in pain and needed to be evaluated by the training staff on the sidelines.

Head coach Sean McVay acknowledged he was “kicking himself” for keeping Kupp in the game that late. After the game, Kupp implied he didn’t think the injury was as bad as it could have been.

“It just got rolled up a little bit,” he said. “Foot got caught, but I think it was able to slide out of there before there was too much damage done, and so, we’ll see over these next few days how it responds.”

Rapoport said the Rams will see how Kupp feels over the next week before deciding whether he will play vs. the Buccaneers on Sunday.

