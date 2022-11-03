The Dolphins and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb agreed to a five-year, $112 million contract extension, sources told The MMQB’s Albert Breer on Thursday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

According to Breer, the deal runs through 2027 and will total $119 million over five and a half years. Per Schefter, it includes $63.2 million guaranteed. Chubb’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, was allowed to begin negotiating with Miami before the trade between the Broncos and Dolphins materialized ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Before the deal, Chubb was in the final year of his ’18 rookie contract and was set to become a free agent.

Miami sent its 2023 first-round pick, a slot the team snagged from the 49ers after a trade down during the ’21 draft, a ’24 fourth-rounder and running back Chase Edmonds to Denver for Chubb and a ’25 fifth-round selection. The Dolphins will not have a first-round pick in the upcoming draft as punishment for the NFL’s investigation into tampering allegations against the team.

Chubb, the No. 5 pick in the 2018 draft, has totaled 26 sacks and 107 solo tackles in his career. In his rookie campaign, he finished third in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting and earned his first Pro Bowl nod in ’20.

The 26-year-old has only ever played for the Broncos, and following the trade, Chubb was thankful for his time in Denver.

“It was [Denver] that gave me my first opportunity to be in the NFL and live out my childhood dream,” Chubb told Mike Klis of KUSA-TV in Denver. “I’m much appreciative of everything and just looking forward to a new chapter in my life.”

Miami enters Week 9 with Chubb and newly acquired running back Jeff Wilson Jr. via the 49ers. The Dolphins, scheduled to play the Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, are 5–3 on the season and are tied with the Jets for second in the AFC East.

