Here are five of the top players in college football, including a Georgia cornerback who shut down Tennessee’s offense. Plus, watch out for this North Dakota State fullback.

It’s never too early to look to the future. With that in mind, we at Sports Illustrated have our eyes on who’s up next and who you should keep in mind for the 2023 NFL draft with five players each week who stood out in college football.

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

You may have been acquainted with Ringo after his heroics to ice the national championship game with a pick-six last year. But just in case you forgot, he put together a gem of a performance as Georgia shut down Tennessee’s high-voltage offense. You simply cannot cover a vertical route better than he did below here from the initial hand check to squeezing the receiver toward the sideline ever so subtly, to pulling off the interception. Ringo is a star.

Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

At a lanky 6'6", Wilson has the length that will impress evaluators during the pre-draft process. He has been a force creating havoc plays for the Red Raiders on defense with 14 tackles for loss, including this key fourth-down stop against TCU last weekend. He showcases his athleticism and his length to cut the ballcarrier off and bring him down behind the line of scrimmage.

James Patterson, LB, Buffalo

Patterson plays with tremendous play recognition and has been a rock for the Bulls on defense in the middle. He has 79 tackles on the season, including 48 solo, which is 17th nationally. The Bulls have won five of their last six games.

Hunter Luepke, FB, North Dakota State

Who doesn’t love a fullback? Sure, they may be going out of style, which means we must appreciate the ones who play at a high level. For the few NFL teams that still roster the position (the 49ers come to mind), Luepke will be a name to watch during the pre-draft process. And it’s not just his blocking ability. He can also scoot a little, too, with the ball in his hands.

Charlie Thomas, LB, Georgia Tech

Thomas is third nationally in solo tackles primarily from the weakside position. His size (6'2", 207 pounds) may be a concern at the next level, but his production is certainly not. And the way he bodies this wide receiver at the catch point shows he’s not afraid to play a little bigger than his size.

