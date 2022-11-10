Ezekiel Elliott on Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘We Want Him’

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott made his feelings on free agent Odell Beckham Jr. abundantly clear Wednesday as Dallas joins in on the wideout sweepstakes.

“We know what type of player Odell is,” Elliott said. “We know how explosive he can be and what he could be for this offense. It would be great to get him down here in Dallas. … He would definitely fit in this locker room. … We want him. We want OBJ.”

The statement comes after a week where other Cowboys personnel have expressed their interest in the three-time Pro Bowler, who is currently recovering from an ACL tear suffered in February’s Super Bowl LVI while playing for the Rams. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Sunday that Dallas would be interested in signing the free agent, and then coach Mike McCarthy was asked Monday about the possibility of adding Beckham to his receiving corps.

“In particular to Odell, I’ve always been a huge fan of his,” McCarthy said. “From Ben McAdoo, Joe Whitt [Jr.], all the guys between that I’ve worked with from the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns, everybody has nothing but great things to say about him. Obviously, I’ve always been so impressed with his football-playing ability, but I’ve just heard so many excellent, excellent things about him over the years. I think those are conversations for the future. Right now, we’re focused on our guys.”

Dallas owner Jerry Jones wasn’t as pragmatic; he said on a radio appearance “the Cowboys star on that helmet when [Beckham] puts it on could look pretty good.” Defensive juggernaut Micah Parson even actively recruited the 30-year-old via Twitter.

“Man obj talk to me !!” Parsons said. “@obj let’s do this s---!!!”

Beckham replied, “Lolol sheeeed you tell me !? U kno all the fam on my daddy side down there. Im just tryna win… whereeever I go.”

They’ll have to contend with other teams vying for the wideout; Rapoport and Garafolo said teams like the Bills, Giants and Rams have open interest in Beckham, while the Packers and Chiefs may be interested as well. The Super Bowl champion said the Bills, Packers, Cowboys and Giants are teams he’s been in contact with.

Per Rapoport and Garafolo‘s report, the wide receiver should be fully healthy and signed by early December.

More NFL Coverage:

Daily Cover: For Youthful USMNT, Program’s Rebuild Wasn’t Child’s Play