Steelers star Minkah Fitzpatrick reportedly underwent an appendectomy following the conclusion of Saturday’s walk-through just hours after he was ruled out for Week 10.

Fitzpatrick underwent the procedure after telling the team he did not feel well at practice, leading to further testing that determined he needed surgery as soon as possible, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The All-Pro safety had already been ruled for Week 10 earlier in the day.

Prior to Saturday, the 25-year-old did not appear on the team’s injury report. Fitzpatrick’s recovery timeline remains unknown at this time but he is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Losing Fitzpatrick comes at crucial time for the Steelers (2–6), who also announced the return of reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt from injured reserve earlier in the day. Currently in last place in the AFC North, Pittsburgh heads into Sunday’s home game against the Saints looking to make a run and turn their season around–a task that’ll be difficult without the two-time Pro Bowler.

On the season, Fitzpatrick has recorded 45 tackles, six passes defensed and three interceptions, including a 31-yard pick-six, in seven starts.

