Former Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery reportedly is heading to the Raiders less than a week after Los Angeles waived the former first-round pick.

Las Vegas claimed Tillery, the No. 28 selection in the 2019 draft, off waivers on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Raiders reportedly eyed a move to add Tillery prior to the 26-year-old’s release last Thursday, as the club previously inquired about his availability prior to the Nov. 1 trade deadline, per Rapoport.

Following a difficult end to his time in L.A., Tillery is now poised to receive a fresh start in the AFC West, where he’s spent his first four seasons, with a former division rival. Heading into Week 11, the Raiders (2–7) find themselves hoping to keep their season alive on the road in a battle against another divisional foe in the Broncos (3–6).

While it’s remain to be seen whether Tillery plays this week, the veteran pass-rusher likely will hope to be on the field by no later than Week 13, when his new team hosts the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 4.

For his career, Tillery has compiled 10.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 54 games.

