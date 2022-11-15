Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Calls Out NFL: ‘Do Something’

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, once again posted a message to the NFL on her Instagram account about the league’s handling of injuries.

This time the message was not regarding something that happened to Stafford, but instead about her husband’s teammate Cooper Kupp after it was announced on Tuesday he would undergo surgery for a high ankle sprain. Kupp will be placed on the injured reserve list, meaning he will miss at least the next four weeks.

On Tuesday, Stafford’s wife posted a message to the league regarding playing surfaces.

“@nfl do something,” Kelly Stafford wrote. “Show that you wanna make it better for future generations. Saying it doesn’t matter what these men play on is complete negligence on your part.”

The conversation surrounding turf fields has been a hot topic this season as various players and coaches have voiced their opinions about the dangers of playing on artificial turf.

NFL players association president JC Tretter recently wrote a letter to the league calling for an immediate ban of the use of slit film turf around the league, along with other requested changes.

Other players calling out the NFL this season for this issue include the Packers’ De’Vondre Campbell following his teammate Rashan Gary’s suffering a torn ACL on a turf field. Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. called out the league after Giants wideout Sterling Shepard tore his ACL on a noncontact injury in Week 3. Earlier, Chiefs coach Andy Reid complained about the Cardinals’ turf field earlier this season after a couple of his players suffered injuries on it in Week 1.

