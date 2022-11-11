Saquon Barkley Talks Giants, Cowboys’ Pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr.

As free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to move closer to his return to football following surgery to address a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl win with the Rams, there have been a number of teams to already express interest in the star wideout.

Among those interested include the Cowboys, who have made their intentions clear that they would really like him to come play in Dallas, as well as the Giants, his former team who is in the midst of a comeback season behind first-year coach Brian Daboll.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley spent the bye week with Beckham celebrating his birthday, and discussed with the media how the get-together went.

“I was able to go to Odell’s birthday and spend time with him and some other guys out there,” Barkley said.

He continued, as the Giants prepare for the Texans at home on Sunday, “It was good. Good to get out but you know, back to work and get ready for the second half of the season versus a really good team.”

When asked about how much time was spent talking about a possible reunion for Beckham with the Giants, Barkley gave a smile.

“He knows how I feel and he knows how we feel in the locker room.”

Barkley was asked if he had seen any of the Cowboys players openly recruiting Beckham on social media.

“Yeah I saw Micah [Parsons] tweet something at him. I didn’t see the Zeke [Elliott] one, but I saw Micah tweet something at him. But he’s Odell. He’s a heck of a player and when he’s healthy one of the best players in the league, so why wouldn’t anybody want him.”

As far as the sales pitch Barkley would give to Beckham about a possible reunion in New York, it’s quite simple.

“It would be a great story to come back to the place that he was before and continue to build success.”

Beckham is expected to be cleared for football activity in the near future. Once he’s cleared to play, he’ll have no shortage of suitors for his services as he looks to prove that he has plenty left in the tank.

