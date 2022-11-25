Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Eclipses NFL Record Set by Randy Moss

Every time Justin Jefferson steps on the field, he’s liable to make another sensational catch or accomplish another extraordinary feat.

In the Vikings’ game against the Patriots, Minnesota’s star wideout did not disappoint, making NFL history and earning recognition even before halftime.

Jefferson recorded six catches for 94 yards and one touchdown as Minnesota and New England went into halftime tied at 16. Notably for Jefferson, he passed Randy Moss (4,163) and Odell Beckham Jr. (4,122) for the most receiving yards through three seasons in NFL history with 4,203 and counting.

Jefferson, 23, still has six more games to add to his three-season yardage total.

Jefferson entered Thursday’s game ranked second in the NFL since 2020 with 20 games of 100-plus receiving yards, also the most ever by a player in the his first three seasons. This season, Jefferson leads the NFC in receiving yards (1,093) on 72 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jefferson’s latest accolade comes after he recorded one of the most iconic catches in NFL history in the Vikings’ 33-30 win against the Bills on Nov. 13.

