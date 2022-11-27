Healthy Odell Beckham Set to Visit Giants, Cowboys, Bills, per Report

Odell Beckham Jr. is finally ready to begin official visits with teams after rehabbing his reconstructed left knee for the past nine months. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Beckham is scheduled to meet with the Giants, Cowboys and Bills over the next week or so.

The veteran wide receiver will begin his mini free agency tour on Thursday as he visits New York first. Beckham, the No. 12 pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft, played his first five pro seasons with the Giants before they traded him to Cleveland.

From there, Beckham is expected to visit Dallas on Dec. 5 and the Bills on an unspecified date. Rapoport reports that other teams could still get involved, but those were the only three teams to set up a visit so far.

Members of the Giants, Cowboys, Bills, Rams, and Chiefs have publicly courted Beckham, but the veteran has stood firm in waiting until he was ready to play before making a decision.

Finally, it seems as though Beckham is healthy. According to Rapoport, Beckham is fully cleared from his torn ACL and has been working to get back into football shape. While it may take him some time to adjust to his new team, he should be ready to contribute in some capacity once he signs.

Last year, Beckham’s late signing with the Rams helped pave the way for a Super Bowl win, and the wide receiver is hoping he can repeat that success this year.

