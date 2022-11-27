Here’s Why Sean Taylor’s Memorial Is in Soccer Cleats

Fans had a lot to say about the former Commanders star safety Sean Taylor’s memorial unveiled on Sunday.

There was disappointment around the fact that the statue was actually just a mannequin sporting Taylor’s jersey. The jersey and pants used different brands. Fans were also confused why the statue was wearing Adidas soccer cleats. However, Washington was actually sort of right with this detail and not careless with the details as some fans speculated.

Taylor wore soccer cleats during some of his football games by choice, but often he sported the Nike “Total 90” style, according to Yahoo! Sports’s Shalise Manza Young.

Then, Taylor’s daughter, Jackie, seemingly confirmed to reporters that the detail of her father’s soccer cleats was correct. She admitted that the soccer cleats were her favorite part of the memorial.

“That’s something that was super special to him and something that he chose to do,” Jackie said, via WUSA9.

So, even though the cleats on the memorial weren’t specifically the exact cleats Taylor wore during games, the Commanders made sure to pay homage to the late player by choosing to add soccer cleats to the mannequin.

The memorial debuted on the 15th anniversary of Taylor’s death, in which he was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at his Florida home in November 2007.

