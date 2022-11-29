Bears safety Eddie Jackson is reportedly considered to be out indefinitely after suffering a Lisfranc injury during Sunday’s 31–10 loss to the Jets, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Jackson reportedly getting more opinions on the injury.

The 28-year-old safety stepped up majorly for Chicago this season, especially after linebacker Roquan Smith was traded to the Ravens and defensive end Robert Quinn was traded to the Eagles. The two players were traded the same week, Quinn leaving on Oct. 26 and Smith leaving on Oct. 31.

This season, Jackson totaled 80 tackles, with 59 of those being solo tackles. He also has completed four interceptions.

The Bears had seven inactives for Sunday’s game vs. the Jets, and it seems like there will be a couple players added to the list for this weekend in the NFC North rivalry game vs. the Packers.

This news comes a day after the Bears lost one of their star wide receivers, Darnell Mooney, for the rest of the season with an ankle injury. On top of that, quarterback Justin Fields remains questionable with a shoulder injury. It’s unknown if he will return as the starter this season.