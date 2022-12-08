The Rams turned plenty of heads around the NFL by claiming Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday. Now, a day before their Thursday night matchup with the Raiders, they might do so again by handing over the keys to their offense to the former No. 1 draft pick.

As injuries continue to take their toll on the team’s quarterback depth, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay told reporters Wednesday that he’s leaning toward Mayfield being activated for the game against Las Vegas. McVay lauded Mayfield’s acumen when discussing the possibility for him to be ready to play just two days after joining the team.

“He’s a really sharp, smart, cerebral player that has a great competitiveness to him that you can’t help but like,” McVay said, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press.

A key factor will be the health of quarterback John Wolford, who is currently questionable to be available on Thursday because of a neck injury. Wolford has started two of the three games that Matthew Stafford has missed, with Bryce Perkins starting in Week 12.

Mayfield joined the Rams after being released by the Panthers. In six games for Carolina, he threw for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. The Rams are taking on the rest of Mayfield’s contract, which is about $1.35 million for the remainder of the season. The quarterback will become a free agent after this season.