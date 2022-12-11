Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse was helped off the field Sunday during pregame warm-ups, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo! Sports.

Shortly afterward, Kearse returned to the field with a limp and performed leg stretches. The safety was listed as questionable with a left knee injury before Dallas’s matchup against the Texans, per KristiCowboy.

Kearse landed awkwardly on his left leg during a drill with the defensive backs. He was then helped to the tunnel by Cowboys two staff members.

Despite the injury, Kearse was introduced in the starting lineup and is playing against the Texans. Including Sunday, Kearse has started 10 of the Cowboys’ 13 games this season.

The Cowboys already have lost two starting defensive backs to season-ending injuries recently. Just last weekend, starting cornerback Anthony Brown tore his Achilles during Sunday night’s game against the Colts. Coach Mike McCarthy confirmed that Brown will be out for the remainder of the season.

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis already was ruled out for the season after he broke his right foot on Oct. 23 against the Lions. Lewis underwent season-ending surgery.