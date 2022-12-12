Commanders Activate Carson Wentz From Injured Reserve

The Commanders activated quarterback Carson Wentz from the injured reserve list Monday, the team announced. Wentz has been sidelined since fracturing his finger in Washington’s victory over the Bears in Week 6.

Without Wentz, the Commanders have gotten hot behind quarterback Taylor Heinicke. The team is 5-1-1 since placing Wentz on injured reserve and currently sits as the sixth seed in the NFC playoff picture.

As a result, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said the team will stick with Heinicke as the starter, making Wentz Washington’s backup quarterback.

“I feel comfortable with Taylor,” Rivera said last week. “When Carson’s activated, he’ll be the primary backup and we’ll go from there.”

On the season, Wentz and Heinicke have similar statistics. Wentz has completed 62.1% of his passes for 1,489 yards with 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions in six games. Heinicke has completed 61.8% of his passes for 1,444 yards with nine touchdown passes and five interceptions in seven games.

The Commanders play host to the Giants on Sunday Night Football in Week 15 in a crucial divisional matchup. Both teams are 7-5-1.